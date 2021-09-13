Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Virginia News » Virginia commission scraps regional…

Virginia commission scraps regional redistricting maps

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 7:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting commission says it is scrapping the regional approach it had already begun on drawing new legislative maps and is now directing its map drawers to provide statewide maps next week.

In a statement issued prior to the commission’s Monday meeting, co-chairs Greta Harris and Mackenzie Babichenko said they are “shifting gears” as an October 10 deadline looms.

The commission had already reviewed maps focused on northern Virginia. But it was reviewing two different sets of maps, one from a Democratic consultant and one from a Republican.

The commission had made no apparent progress on reconciling those maps.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up