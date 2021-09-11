9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Va. boat captain pleads guilty to Capitol riot involvement

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 6:41 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty to taking part in the riot earlier this year at the U.S. Capitol.

Jacob Hiles pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Washington to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Maximum penalties for the count are six months in prison and a fine.

Hiles is a longtime Virginia Beach charter boat captain. He was charged less than two weeks after the Jan. 6 siege.

Hiles’ attorney told The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk that he “wanted to accept responsibility and put this behind him.”

