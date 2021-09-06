Region with lower vaccination rates sees uptick in shots

A part of southside Virginia that has relatively lower rates of vaccination against the coronavirus is seeing increasing interest in the vaccine.

The Danville Register & Bee reported Saturday that it appears the most recent surge in infections has spurred more residents to roll up their sleeves.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that inoculations jumped about 50% in August compared to July in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

Southside Virginia trails the rest of the state when it comes to vaccination rates. As of Friday, 51% of adults in Danville were fully vaccinated.

In Pittsylvania County, 47% of adults were fully vaccinated. Statewide, more than two-thirds of adults are fully vaccinated.

