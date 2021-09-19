Chesterfield inmate dies in jail after medical emergency

The Chesterfield Sheriff's Office says an inmate in the Chesterfield County Jail has died as a result of a medical emergency.

WRIC-TV reports that a fellow inmate notified jail staff at about 10 p.m. Saturday that 32-year-old Rebecca Franklin was having a medical emergency.

According to a statement by the jail, deputies and medical personnel performed CPR and administered an emergency treatment for a suspected opioid overdose.

Franklin could not be revived. Franklin was being held on a felony probation violation related to possession of a controlled substance and intent to distribute.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

A death investigation is being conducted by the Chesterfield County Police Department.

