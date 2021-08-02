2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Virginia News » Virginia man charged with…

Virginia man charged with hate crime following attack

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 5:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STAUNTON, Va. — A Virginia man is in jail after police say he attacked another man after targeting the victim with a racial slur.

The News Leader of Staunton reports the  Staunton Police Department says a 19-year-old Black man was the victim in the attack.

According to police, the suspect had been free on bond after being charged in July with malicious wounding, but he is now facing a hate crime charge.

Police say a group of demonstrators in downtown Staunton were confronted by a man who uttered a racial slur before the attack.

Authorities say the man was punched in the head.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

OPM's telework guidance is thorough and surprisingly progressive

7-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

S fund sharply drops, Lifecycle funds see small increases in July

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up