Va. lawmakers to begin negotiations on plan for COVID-19 funds

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 6:18 PM

Lawmakers from the Virginia House and Senate are set to begin negotiations over the spending plan for Virginia’s share of federal coronavirus relief money after the two chambers passed different versions of the bill.

The versions that cleared the House and Senate are largely the same as far as where they direct the biggest buckets of money.

But the Senate worked late into the night Wednesday, passing a series of amendments to the original budget that had been crafted in collaboration with Gov. Ralph Northam’s office and fellow Democrats.

The House rejected the Senate’s changes Thursday, sending the legislation to a conference committee. Conference committees generally meet out of public view to hash out differences.

It wasn’t immediately clear how soon a deal would be reached.

