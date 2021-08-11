CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Va. fire that killed 2 children this week still investigated

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 7:11 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A central Virginia house fire this week that left two children dead is still under investigation.

Emergency officials in Chesterfield County on Wednesday identified those who died in the early Monday fire as 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS say another child and woman remained in critical condition, while a man was in stable condition.

Five people in a family lived at the home, which was a total loss.

