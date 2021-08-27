CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Virginia News » Va. board reverses course,…

Va. board reverses course, OKs transgender student policies

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 1:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia school board has reversed course and voted to adopt state guidelines to protect transgender and nonbinary students.

News outlets report that the Newport News School Board voted 4-to-3 on Thursday to reverse its original decision to ignore state guidelines. The vote came after nearly three hours of comment from more than 50 speakers and a presentation on how some of the procedures in the policy would work.

State law requires boards to pass policies to protect students who don’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth by the start of the school year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Virginia News

DHS details how it'll recruit, pay and promote new hires under cyber talent management system

GSA hits 11 years of top marks on small business procurement scorecard

Data quality, framework, accessibility are key to implementing emerging technologies

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up