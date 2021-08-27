CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Virginia News » Transgender inmate sues Virginia…

Transgender inmate sues Virginia prisons over surgery denial

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 12:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A transgender man held at a women’s prison in Virginia is suing state prison officials after being denied breast removal surgery.

Jason Yoakam said in a federal lawsuit that the denial by the state Department of Corrections violates his constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment and his rights under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that his treating endocrinologist and a transgender health specialist at the University of Virginia have said that chest surgery is a medically necessary treatment for his gender dysphoria.

State prison officials say the surgery is not medically necessary. Yoakam is serving sentences for murder, conspiracy to commit murder and a firearm offense.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Virginia News

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

NIST launches supply chain security framework effort with top tech firms

Data quality, framework, accessibility are key to implementing emerging technologies

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up