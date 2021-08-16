CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Virginia News » Suit: Changing prisoner count…

Suit: Changing prisoner count weakens rural, GOP districts

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Republican state senator is among a group of people suing the Virginia Redistricting Commission.

The lawsuit is over plans by the commission to count prisoners at their last known address instead of the prisons where they’re incarcerated.

The lawsuit says the change will politically weaken Virginia’s rural and conservative areas after the state draws new congressional and legislative districts.

The legal challenge was filed Friday in Virginia’s state Supreme Court. Petitioners include state Sen. Travis Hackworth of western Virginia.

The lawsuit comes at a time when a small number of states have modified how they count prisoners.

Critics say that counting inmates at their prison addresses inflates the political influence of the area surrounding a prison.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up