Prisoner killed in cell was former Virginia businessman

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 4:14 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prisoner killed in his cell during an apparent attack by another inmate has been identified as a former Suffolk businessman.

The state Department of Corrections has confirmed that Mark A. Grethen was the victim of an apparent homicide late Tuesday at Lawrenceville Correctional Center. Grethen was about two decades into his 26-year sentence for sexually assaulting children when he was attacked.

His name wasn’t immediately released at the time of his death while officials attempted to contact his family. The Department of Corrections has not named Grethen’s apparent assailant, who is serving a 22-year sentence.

