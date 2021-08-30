CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Many companies oppose hybrid work model | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Virginia News » Police: Shots fired during…

Police: Shots fired during pursuit, no signs anyone was hit

The Associated Press

August 30, 2021, 8:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Chesterfield County police say shots were fired during a pursuit from the county into Petersburg, but there’s no sign that anyone was struck.

Police say an officer tried to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly near Interstate 95 on Saturday night.

It headed south on I-95 and more officers joined a pursuit. The vehicle exited at Petersburg and police say people inside were shooting at officers.

The vehicle stopped and when an officer ordered those inside out, it accelerated, striking the officer’s arm and vehicle.

Police say the officer fired shots.

When they hit a parked vehicle, two people jumped out and ran off.

Police say there’s no sign they were shot.

The officer is on routine administrative duty.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

New cyber maturity model to push agencies to have more visibility into incidents

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

Entry-level tech talent the focus of GSA's new Digital Corps fellowship

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up