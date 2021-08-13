CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Pharmacy worker pleads guilty to stealing medications

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 9:45 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former pharmacy technician has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining some 50,000 doses of opioids and other prescription medications.

Raj Parekh, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, says Justin Feliciano Agloro stole a large supply of medications from a hospital that were intended for patients.

The 40-year-old Virginia Beach man had worked at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

His job was ensuring that the hospital’s controlled substance system was stocked with the correct dosages.

But court documents allege he stole medications and then falsified records to conceal those thefts.

