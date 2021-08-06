2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Molly Seidel wins bronze in Olympic marathon | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Virginia lawmakers strike deal on spending COVID-19 funds

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 7:44 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers tasked with reconciling House and Senate spending plans for $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money reached an agreement Friday.

The compromise calls for preserving most of a plan crafted by Democrats. But it also includes some changes proposed by Republicans, including raising bonuses for sheriffs’ deputies and regional jail officers from $1,000 to $3,000.

Details of the proposal were provided to The Associated Press by two members of a conference committee assigned to hash out a compromise.

Torian and Hanger said all 14 members of the committee have agreed to the proposal.

It is expected to be debated and possibly voted on Monday.

