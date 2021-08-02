Firefighters find man dead after Virginia house fire

Virginia State Police are looking into the death of a man whose body was found inside a house which caught fire.

MATHEWS, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are looking into the death of a man whose body was found inside a house which caught fire.

News outlets report state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya says the fire occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Mathews area. Police say an 80-year-old man was found dead inside the house.

Police could not confirm whether the man was alive before the blaze started, and there has been no word so far on what caused the fire.

Police did not release the man’s identity because officials have neither located nor notified his family.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.