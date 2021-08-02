2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Virginia News » Firefighters find man dead…

Firefighters find man dead after Virginia house fire

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MATHEWS, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are looking into the death of a man whose body was found inside a house which caught fire.

News outlets report state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya says the fire occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Mathews area. Police say an 80-year-old man was found dead inside the house.

Police could not confirm whether the man was alive before the blaze started, and there has been no word so far on what caused the fire.

Police did not release the man’s identity because officials have neither located nor notified his family.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Air Force turns to virtual reality to combat sexual assault

OPM's telework guidance is thorough and surprisingly progressive

7-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up