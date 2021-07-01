Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Virginia News » US review process starts…

US review process starts for Virginia offshore wind project

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 1:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Secretary has announced the beginning of a federal review process for an offshore wind project that would install 200 wind turbines off Virginia’s coast.

The project is owned by Dominion Energy and is approximately 27 miles from Virginia Beach. It could ultimately provide enough electricity to power 650,000 homes. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who visited the Port of Virginia on Thursday, said support for the project reflects the Biden Administration’s plans to develop enough offshore wind energy by 2030 to power 10 million homes.

An estimated 80,000 jobs are expected to be created nationwide. The Virginia project is expected to support about 1,100 long-term jobs, with about 1,500 jobs in 2024 and 2025 during peak construction.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Virginia News

Tags:

energy | oil

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up