2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Ledecky wins silver | Sunday gold medal roundup
Home » Virginia News » Spinal injuries prompt warnings…

Spinal injuries prompt warnings against diving at oceanfront

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 9:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Lifeguards in Virginia Beach are warning people against diving into murky and shallow water at the oceanfront in the wake of three people reporting spinal cord injuries this year.

Tom Gill is chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service. He told The Virginian-Pilot last week that if “you can’t see what you’re diving into, you shouldn’t dive into it.”

Chad Rosenbrock dived into the surf in June and reportedly hit his head. The impact broke several vertebrae. The 46-year-old Navy veteran was paralyzed from the chest down.

Virginia Beach saw six suspected spinal injuries last year. There were seven in 2017. Most injuries are fairly minor. And less than 10% result in paralysis. But doctors say they’re all preventable.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Anger, protests and aggravation continue to hang over NITAAC’s CIO-SP4 program

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Last week of legislating before Congress departs for August recess

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up