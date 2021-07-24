Search ongoing in national park for missing U. Va. instructor

A search is underway in the Shenandoah National Park for a Virginia woman who’s been missing for over a week.

News outlets report the National Park Service is leading efforts to find Julia Christine Devlin, a 55-year-old University of Virginia economics department lecturer who was last seen in Charlottesville July 14.

Park officials have said security footage showed Devlin’s car entering the park late on July 14. Her sedan was found wrecked and abandoned July 17. Canine teams and officials with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management were assisting in the search.

