2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Virginia News » Search ongoing in national…

Search ongoing in national park for missing U. Va. instructor

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 10:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LURAY, Va. (AP) — A search is underway in the Shenandoah National Park for a Virginia woman who’s been missing for over a week.

News outlets report the National Park Service is leading efforts to find Julia Christine Devlin, a 55-year-old University of Virginia economics department lecturer who was last seen in Charlottesville July 14.

Park officials have said security footage showed Devlin’s car entering the park late on July 14. Her sedan was found wrecked and abandoned July 17. Canine teams and officials with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management were assisting in the search.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Virginia News

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up