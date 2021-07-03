Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Virginia News » Rural southwest Virginia county…

Rural southwest Virginia county marks hospital reopening

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 3:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (AP) — A sprawling southwest Virginia county that lost its only hospital eight years ago celebrated the reopening of the facility this week.

Lee County Community Hospital, a 10-bed facility serving southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky, officially opened its doors to the public on Thursday. Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner were among the dignitaries who attended a ribbon-cutting Friday. The hospital’s reopening is a rare success story for a rural hospital; over the past decade, scores of rural hospitals in the U.S. have closed. Community leaders worked for years to find a way to reopen the Lee County facility.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up