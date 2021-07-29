2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Richmond City Council declares racism a public health crisis

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 5:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — The city council in the capital of Virginia has declared racism a public health crisis, following similar action taken earlier in the year by state lawmakers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Richmond City Council unanimously passed the declaration on Monday, the first locality in the state to take such action.

Richmond’s resolution sets out a 10-point plan that includes the implementation of new laws and policies and anti-racism training for city officials and employees.

In May, the City Council adopted a resolution declaring gun violence a health crisis.

Officials are hoping the declarations will be a springboard for action and accountability.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

