Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Virginia News » Prosecutors launch educational program…

Prosecutors launch educational program to fight online exploitation of children

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 11:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Virginia are launching an educational initiative to alert students and others about the increasing dangers of online sexual exploitation involving children.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh on Friday announced the program, titled “UnMasked.” The program will include presentations at middle schools, high schools and universities.

“Online predators target some of the most vulnerable members of our society and can cause a devastating impact on our communities and loved ones,” Parekh said in a written statement. “The first step to fighting back is awareness — educating our youth and parents with information on how to prevent these crimes from happening.

The program will use a curriculum from the Alexandria-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) called NetSmartz, which relies in part on stories from survivors of sexual exploitation.

NCMEC says online sexual exploitation exploded in 2020, fueled by social isolation caused by the pandemic. The center’s “CyberTipline” received more than 21 million reports of child sexual exploitation from electronic service providers in 2020, a 27% increase over the previous year.

The Eastern District of Virginia is headquartered in Alexandria with offices in Richmond, Newport News and Norfolk.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

The Space Force's commercial facing office is awarding contracts in 25 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up