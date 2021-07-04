Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Police: Virginia woman fatally shot by passenger in her car

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 8:11 PM

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia woman was fatally shot by a passenger in her vehicle as she was driving.

Bedford police say authorities found Jessica Ryan Moore had been shot when they were called to a road south of town around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

News outlets report she was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say the suspect was a passenger in Moore’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

They did not say what may have led to the shooting.

