Police: Toddler hit by vehicle, dies

HENRICO, Va. — Henrico County police say a toddler has died after being hit by a vehicle.

News outlets report that the child stepped into the path of vehicle and was hit Saturday evening at St. Luke’s Apartments.

Police say officers and fire department personnel called to the parking lot and found the child who was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in this incident.

Police say this accident remains under investigation.

