Police: Golf cart hit 6 kids when gas pedal sticks

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 4:01 PM

NATURAL BRIDGE STATION, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say two children were seriously hurt and four others had minor injuries after they were hit by a golf cart at a private campground.

It happened Saturday at Jellystone Park at Natural Bridge in Rockbridge County when police said an adult was driving the cart and the gas pedal stuck. The driver couldn’t stop and the cart hit six children. Police say two children were flown to a hospital with serious injuries and four others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The adult wasn’t hurt. Because it occurred on private property, police say no charges will be placed.

