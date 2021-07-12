Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Northam outlines 1st proposal for part of federal aid money

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 8:17 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is calling for $353 million from the latest federal coronavirus relief bill to go toward boosting economic recovery efforts for small businesses and industries that took a hit during the pandemic.

Northam outlined the proposed investments at a news conference Monday, marking the first specific proposal for Virginia’s $4.3 billion portion of American Rescue Plan funding he’s made public.

Northam and fellow Democrats who control the General Assembly had previously issued a joint statement outlining their shared priorities for the money, without concrete specifics.

Lawmakers will convene next month in Richmond for a special session to allocate the funding.

