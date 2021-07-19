Coronavirus News: Long-haul symptoms less common in kids | Masking recommended in schools | Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Forrest Landon, described as ‘born newsman,’ dies at age 87

The Associated Press

July 19, 2021, 8:31 PM

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A longtime editor of the Roanoke Times & World-News has died. Forrest “Frosty” Landon was 87.

The Roanoke Times reports that Beth Macy, Landon’s niece-in-law, said he died on Monday.

No cause of death was listed.

In a 40-year career, Landon worked in radio, television and newspapers while in Roanoke. During his time as executive editor of The Roanoke Times, the newspaper was a three-time finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.

After he retired in 1995. he co-founded the Virginia Coalition for Open Government and served as its first director.

The nonprofit group worked to make citizens aware of government transparency and open records laws.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

