Forrest Landon, described as ‘born newsman,’ dies at age 87

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A longtime editor of the Roanoke Times & World-News has died. Forrest “Frosty” Landon was 87.

The Roanoke Times reports that Beth Macy, Landon’s niece-in-law, said he died on Monday.

No cause of death was listed.

In a 40-year career, Landon worked in radio, television and newspapers while in Roanoke. During his time as executive editor of The Roanoke Times, the newspaper was a three-time finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.

After he retired in 1995. he co-founded the Virginia Coalition for Open Government and served as its first director.

The nonprofit group worked to make citizens aware of government transparency and open records laws.

