2020 Olympics: Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Virginia News » Former Virginia lawyer pleads…

Former Virginia lawyer pleads guilty to obstruction

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 8:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Federal authorities say a former Virginia lawyer has pleaded guilty in connection with allegations that he wrongfully obtained $4 million in funds primarily from the bankruptcy of the LandAmerica Financial Group.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 64-year-old Bruce H. Matson faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 22.

He entered his plea on Thursday.

Matson admitted that he improperly disbursed $2.8 million in LandAmerica liquidation trust funds to himself and another lawyer.

He was charged this month with corruptly obstructing and impeding the proper administration of the law in an official proceeding.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Army adopting new policies to help soldiers move as housing market fires up

VA restores official time to health care workforce, agrees to a reset with AFGE

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Warner says ‘time is now’ for cyber incident reporting legislation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up