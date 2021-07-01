Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Virginia News » Feds in Virginia to…

Feds in Virginia to step up civil rights enforcement

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 3:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Virginia are devoting additional resources to prosecuting hate crimes and other civil rights cases.

Acting U.S. Attorney For the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh announced Thursday the creation of a civil rights team within the office’s criminal division. Prosecutors will investigate hate crimes, bias-related incidents, and alleged law enforcement misconduct, among other crimes.

“Every individual has the right to enjoy their lives free from violence or discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability, or any other protected basis,” Parekh said in a written statement.

The team’s creation builds on the establishment last year of a civil rights unit that had focused primarily on civil matters related to the rights of military servicemembers and those with disabilities. That unit is also expanding its role to monitor housing discrimination as well as law-enforcement and correctional entities that engage in a pattern of unlawful conduct.

Parekh said the team’s creation is also in line with mandates from Attorney General Merrick Garland to respond more vigorously to allegations of hate crimes and other bias-related incidents.

The Eastern District of Virginia is headquartered in Alexandria and has offices in Richmond, Newport News and Norfolk.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

hate crime

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up