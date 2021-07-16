Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash

Democrat Terry McAuliffe significantly outraised Republican Glenn Youngkin in the most recent campaign-finance reports, with McAuliffe also holding a significant lead in cash on hand.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe significantly outraised Republican Glenn Youngkin in the most recent campaign-finance reports, with McAuliffe also holding a significant lead in cash on hand.

Reports filed Thursday and Friday with the Department of Elections show that McAuliffe raised $7.4 million in cash in the most recent reporting period. Youngkin raised $3.5 million.

McAuliffe reported $9.0 million cash on hand, compared to $2.6 million for Youngkin.

The reporting period was from May 28 through June 30, and doesn’t reflect a perfect apples-to-apples comparison between the candidates. Youngkin had already secured the GOP nomination at a May 8 convention. Democrats did not hold their primary until June 8, so the reporting time reflects a period when he was a candidate both in the primary and general elections.

Whether McAuliffe’s lead in cash will hold up is unclear. Youngkin, who made a fortune as an executive with The Carlyle Group, has lent his campaign $12 million already. He did not lend any money in the current period, but certainly could do so between now and November.

The reports also show Youngkin spent significantly more money ($5.2 million) than McAuliffe ($1.6 million) in the reporting period. Youngkin, a political newcomer, has flooded the airwaves with ads, including in the expensive Washington market, to introduce himself to voters.

McAuliffe’s report shows smaller expenditures for the period with an emphasis in online advertising and streaming platforms.

Christina Freundlich, a spokesperson for the McAuliffe campaign, said Friday that McAuliffe’s most recent report is a record-breaker for Virginia and shows a huge surge of support after his primary win. She said the campaign is particularly pleased with the large number of small donors who gave $100 or less.

“That we were able to raise this kind of money from small donors in a climate where Donald Trump is not in the White House is something we’re incredibly proud of,” she said.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said the reports show that “Democrats know this race is tight and are rushing to McAuliffe’s aid to try to make up ground. … We’ve seen overwhelming support for Glenn’s candidacy that continues to build each day.”

An independent candidate, Princess Blanding, reported $1,373 in contributions and $7,739 cash on hand.

Virginia has the only open-seat gubernatorial race in the nation this year, with Democratic incumbent Ralph Northam ineligible to seek reelection. Virginia’s off-year elections traditionally attract outsize attention as the two parties seek to establish momentum and gauge voter sentiment heading into the congressional mid-term elections.

In other statewide races, Democrat Haya Ayala raised $489,000 for her bid for lieutenant governor, and reported $376,000 cash on hand. That led Republican Winsome Sears, who reported raising $232,000 with $214,000 cash on hand.

In the race for attorney general, Republican Jason Miyares outraised Democratic incumbent Mark Herring during the reporting period. Miyares raised $463,000 and had $569,000 cash on hand, while Herring raised $335,000 and had $274,000 cash on hand.

