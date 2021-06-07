CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Virginia man dies after canoe capsizes on New River

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 11:41 AM

ROANOKE, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that a man from Roanoke has died after the canoe he was in capsized.

The Roanoke Times reports that the incident occurred Saturday morning on the New River near the unincorporated town of McCoy in Montgomery County.

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Paige Pearson said that two men were in the canoe when it hit some rapids. Both men fell out of the vessel. Neither had a life jacket.

Pearson said the one of the men was able to flag a passing boat. It took both men on board and returned to a boat ramp. Jeffrey Wayne Nicely was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. He was 59.

