TSA: Virginia woman caught with gun at Richmond airport

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 4:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says that it prevented a Virginia woman from carrying a loaded handgun onto a flight departing from Richmond International Airport.

The TSA said in a press release Sunday that the incident occurred Friday and involved a woman from Midlothian in Chesterfield County.

The agency said the gun was among her carry-on items and was detected by an X-ray machine. Police confiscated the handgun and cited the woman.

The agency did not identify her. The TSA says she faces a “stiff federal financial civil penalty” that can stretch into thousands of dollars.

The TSA says it detected more than 3,200 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country last year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

