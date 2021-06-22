Three indicted for murder, dismemberment of Virginia man

Three people have been indicted by a special Virginia grand jury on first-degree murder and more than 80 other charges in connection with the February slaying and dismemberment of a 20-year-old man.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports 22-year-old Bronwyn C. Meeks, 19-year-old Domonic Samuels and 19-year-old Brennan E. Thomas are all already in jail on charges connected to the death of Dylan Whetzel.

But until Monday, no one had been charged with murder. Whetzel’s remains were found Feb. 1 in trash bags off two roads in western Spotsylvania County.

Officials say he had been shot in the head and killed prior to being dismembered with an ax.

