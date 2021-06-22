CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Three indicted for murder, dismemberment of Virginia man

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 7:58 PM

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Three people have been indicted by a special Virginia grand jury on first-degree murder and more than 80 other charges in connection with the February slaying and dismemberment of a 20-year-old man.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports 22-year-old Bronwyn C. Meeks, 19-year-old Domonic Samuels and 19-year-old Brennan E. Thomas are all already in jail on charges connected to the death of Dylan Whetzel.

But until Monday, no one had been charged with murder. Whetzel’s remains were found Feb. 1 in trash bags off two roads in western Spotsylvania County.

Officials say he had been shot in the head and killed prior to being dismembered with an ax.

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

