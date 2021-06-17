CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Virginia News » Police: Trooper fatally shoots…

Police: Trooper fatally shoots wanted man after chase

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 12:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WAYNESBORO, Va. — Officials say a state trooper fatally shot a man wanted for several felony charges after a pursuit along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.

News outlets report that the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office asked state police Wednesday for help catching a man wanted for several felony charges.

Troopers found the man in a Chevrolet Tahoe with a female passenger in a Waynesboro parking lot. When troopers approached, the man drove off, hitting a trooper’s vehicle.

Troopers pursued the Tahoe through two other counties until the driver jumped out and the Tahoe went into a ditch.

Troopers engaged the man, who police said was armed, and shot him. He died on the scene.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

House to support 2.7% federal pay raise, Wexton says

Did DHS ‘go rogue’ with FirstSource III solicitation?

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up