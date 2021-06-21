CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Police investigating fatal boating accident in Sussex County

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 8:12 AM

Police in Virginia are investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred in Sussex County.

WRIC-TV reports that the incident occurred Saturday on Stony Creek near the Nottoway River.

Authorities say a 12-foot boat took on water and sent three people who were fishing overboard.

Two people were able to reach the shore.

The investigation by Virginia Conservation Police is ongoing. The victim was recovered by a dive team. An official cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

