Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway in Virginia

WINGMEAD, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating how the apparent driver of an abandoned Cadillac sedan ended up dead beneath a highway.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the car had run into the jersey wall and was left across the travel lanes of a flyover from Route 288 to Interstate 64 in Goochland County on Sunday.

No one associated with the car was found nearby, but police say a body was found beneath the flyover about eight hours later.

Police identified the body as Devin Dickerson of Charlottesville, and said they believe he was the driver of the car. Police say the body showed “no obvious sign of trauma,” and there was no indication that Dickerson had been ejected from the vehicle.

