No parole for Virginia man who killed 3 during 1984 rampage

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 11:14 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Parole Board will not grant parole to a man who was convicted of killing three people and wounding two law enforcement officers during a 1984 rampage.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Friday that the board voted not to grant parole to Kenneth Wayne Woodfin.

A relative of one of Woodfin’s victims said she received an email from the Virginia Department of Corrections that said parole was denied. That’s according to Kim Parke.

She was the niece of Woodfin’s wife, Jean Whittaker Woodfin, whom Woodfin fatally shot. He also was convicted of killing his wife’s sister, Susan Whittaker Hall, and Hall’s boyfriend, Frank Gabbin.

He then shot and wounded sheriff’s deputy Willard “Bubba” Worsham and Richmond police officer Cheryl Nici.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

