McAuliffe still has fundraising lead among Democratic field

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 8:12 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Terry McAuliffe held on to his commanding fundraising lead in the Democratic nomination contest for Virginia governor, and incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring maintained a financial edge over his primary challenger.

That’s according to the latest campaign finance filings made public this week.

The reports due late Tuesday were the final comprehensive ones in this year’s statewide races before the June 8 primary.

Widely considered the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, McAuliffe raised about $2.8 million in cash over the period from April 1 to May 27. That’s more than three times what was brought in by his closest Democratic competitor, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy.

