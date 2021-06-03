King George County to look into moving Confederate memorial

KING GEORGE, Va. — King George County officials will look into relocating a Confederate memorial from the lawn of the…

The Free Lance-Star reports that the county board of supervisors discussed the matter behind closed doors Tuesday.

When they returned to public session, Chairwoman Annie Cupka directed staff to work with Historyland Memorial Park “to determine the cost of the relocation and to work with community groups to raise the necessary funding.”

King George NAACP Vice President Robert Ashton Jr., one of several residents who asked the board to remove the monument from public property, said Wednesday that he was grateful.

The memorial was erected on private property in 1869 and was moved to the courthouse lawn in 1976.

