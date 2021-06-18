CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
Coast Guard: 4 rescued on sinking boat 32 miles off Virginia

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 4:28 PM

WACHAPREAGUE, Va. (AP) — The Coast Guard rescued four people on a boat taking on water and sinking about 32 miles off Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

After receiving a report via VHF-FM radio on Thursday, the Coast Guard dispatched boats and a helicopter from stations at Wachapreague, Chincoteague and Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

A crew transferred a pump to the sinking boat and took the vessel under tow.

Six hours later, the vessel was moored in Wachapreague, where it was later trailered.

No injuries were reported.

