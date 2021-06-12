CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health trends during the pandemic | Montgomery Co. animal services to resume full operations | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Bear spotted in Chesterfield County, Va. yards, gardens

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 11:03 AM

A black bear was spotted wandering in a residential area in Chesterfield County southwest of Richmond.

WRIC-TV reports that the bear was seen near the area known as Enon and that it damaged some yards. The station says that Jodie and Eric Schorr got video of the bear going through their backyard, climbing over a fence and moving on to their neighbors.ch

Their neighbors Melissa Dunn and George Henderson say they didn’t see the bear but signs that it had been in their yard including damaged bird feeders and destroyed plants in their garden.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

