Authorities search for man who escaped custody

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 8:06 PM

DUBLIN, Va. — Authorities in Carroll County are searching for a man who escaped from custody on Wednesday.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old James Wall escaped custody of the New River Valley Regional Jail in the Fancy Gap area. Wall was originally charged with grand larceny.

News outlets report that members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Wall in the area of Fancy Gap Highway and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Jail officials say no force was used during the escape and no one was injured.

A full investigation on the specific circumstances of the escape is ongoing.

