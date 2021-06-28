Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Arlington Public Library update | Crowds set pandemic record on Metro | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Another former Taylor staffer charged with election fraud

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 8:11 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former political consultant for ex-Virginia Congressman Scott Taylor has been indicted on election fraud charges.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that Robert Catron was indicted by a Virginia Beach grand jury. The indictments were first reported by WAVY-TV. Catron is the fourth person associated with Taylor’s 2018 re-election campaign to be charged.

Three others have reached deals with prosecutors. Catron declined to comment when reached by the newspaper.

The election-fraud scandal erupted after campaign staffers were accused of forging voter signatures to place a third-party “spoiler candidate” on the ballot.

It was viewed as an effort to draw votes away from Democratic opponent Elaine Luria. She won the race and continues to represent Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

