Virginia’s recidivism rate remains among nation’s lowest

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 10:22 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s recidivism rate remains among the nation’s lowest for a fifth year.

News outlets report that Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that the state’s current rate is about 24%. Virginia’s rate remains among the lowest of the 42 states that report re-incarceration of state responsible inmates within three years of release.

During the 2016 fiscal year, more than 12,500 state-responsible inmates were released and fewer than 3,000 of them were re-incarcerated within three years.

The Virginia Department of Corrections customizes its programming and supervision to address each person’s risks and needs and offers more than 125 programs to offenders in prison or under community supervision.

