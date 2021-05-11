Virginia restaurants face new challenges in full reopening

Virginia restaurants will soon be able to host more patrons, but establishments may not be able to accommodate more guests due to a shortage in workers.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia restaurants will soon be able to host more patrons, but establishments may not be able to accommodate more guests due to a shortage in workers.

Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that restaurants and drinking establishments will be able to seat up to 100 patrons indoors and a maximum of 250 guests outdoors starting May 15.

Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, estimated around 100 Richmond restaurants closed last year, but said there have been minimal closures this year.

Terry said many restaurants are likely nearing 80% of their pre-pandemic revenue levels.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.