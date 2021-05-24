CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Virginia police: 2 young children shot while playing outside

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 3:02 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two young children were wounded, one critically, when they were shot while playing outside of a Virginia home.

Petersburg police say the 5-year-old girl and the 6-year-old boy were struck Saturday night outside of a housing complex.

News outlets report that one of the victims was expected to be okay, but the other was in critical condition Sunday. Investigators say a small Honda or Toyota was seen leaving the area.

Police say they haven’t detained any suspects in the case and asked anyone with information to come forward.

