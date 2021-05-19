CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Virginia education agency vice chair resigns over VMI probe

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 2:52 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. — The vice chair of Virginia’s coordinating agency for higher education is resigning over the handling of the investigation into Virginia Military Institute. The Roanoke Times reports that Tom Slater, vice chair of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, resigned Tuesday.

Slater, a VMI graduate and attorney, told council members that he was “disappointed” that VMI’s superintendent won’t have a chance to meet with the law firm investigating the college and the state council to discuss the findings and recommendations before the report becomes public. The investigation sparked by allegations of racism at the state-funded military college began four months ago.

The final report, which will include recommendations, is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

