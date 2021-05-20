Democrats seek contrast with GOP’s Youngkin in 3rd debate

The five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Virginia governor were set to meet virtually Thursday for the third of four debates.

They sought to portray themselves as best positioned to take on the GOP’s nominee, Glenn Youngkin.

The five Democratic candidates met virtually Thursday in the first debate since Republicans picked their slate of statewide candidates.

The frontrunning former Gov. Terry McAuliffe went straight for Youngkin in his opening statement. He called the former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group “an extreme right-wing billionaire.”

Youngkin responded in a statement saying he was seeing an “outpouring of support” and calling McAuliffe “another all-talk, no-action career politician.”

