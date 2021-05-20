MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Democrats seek contrast with GOP’s Youngkin in 3rd debate

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 10:03 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) —  Democratis running for Virginia governor have held their latest debate.

They sought to portray themselves as best positioned to take on the GOP’s nominee, Glenn Youngkin.

The five Democratic candidates met virtually Thursday in the first debate since Republicans picked their slate of statewide candidates.

The frontrunning former Gov. Terry McAuliffe went straight for Youngkin in his opening statement. He called the former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group “an extreme right-wing billionaire.”

Youngkin responded in a statement saying he was seeing an “outpouring of support” and calling McAuliffe “another all-talk, no-action career politician.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

