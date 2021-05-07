CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Shot and a Beer | Metro to expand bus service | When Va. will lift restrictions | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Democrats in Virginia governor’s race face off in 2nd debate

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 2:24 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Democratic candidates for Virginia governor have met for their second debate, sparring over policing and economic development.

The hour-long event held at a hotel in Bristol showcased the diverse styles and perspectives of the field that voters will winnow next month.

In one of the sharpest exchanges self-described socialist Del. Lee Carter attacked the massive incentives the state offered to lure Amazon’s second headquarters to northern Virginia.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, widely considered the Democratic front-runner, shot back. McAuliffe said he wrote the Amazon bid and was proud of it.

Democratic voters will pick their nominee in a June 8 primary.

