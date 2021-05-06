VCU eyes fraternity chapter’s expulsion after student death

Virginia Commonwealth University officials are considering the permanent removal of a fraternity following the death of a potential pledge who attended a fraternity party.

A university spokesman said Wednesday that a report from its Division of Student Affairs recommends the Delta Chi chapter be expelled if it is found responsible for misconduct associated with the death of Adam Oakes.

The division initiated disciplinary proceedings against the chapter on Monday, more than two months after the 19-year-old freshman died.

Oakes’ family says hazing played a role in his death and that he was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey.

