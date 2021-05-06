CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
VCU eyes fraternity chapter’s expulsion after student death

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 4:37 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University officials are considering the permanent removal of a fraternity following the death of a potential pledge who attended a fraternity party.

A university spokesman said Wednesday that a report from its Division of Student Affairs recommends the Delta Chi chapter be expelled if it is found responsible for misconduct associated with the death of Adam Oakes.

The division initiated disciplinary proceedings against the chapter on Monday, more than two months after the 19-year-old freshman died.

Oakes’ family says hazing played a role in his death and that he was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

