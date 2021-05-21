UVA to require vaccines for students this fall

Administrators say University of Virginia students living, learning or working on campus this fall will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and regular coronavirus testing will be required for unvaccinated employees starting this summer.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Administrators say University of Virginia students living, learning or working on campus this fall will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and regular coronavirus testing will be required for unvaccinated employees starting this summer.

News outlets report that unvaccinated students won’t be allowed on campus without exemptions for health or religious reasons.

Administrators said in a memo to students, faculty, staff and employees on Thursday that they hope it will help campus life return to something closer to how it used to be, with few distancing requirements and few online course alternatives.

Students will be required to provide proof of vaccination no later than July 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.